Army probes equipment issues in commando’s death during Seaghost training

LENGGONG: The Malaysian Army is conducting an internal investigation into the death of a 22nd Commando Regiment member during Exercise Seaghost Series 1/2025.

Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan stated that preliminary findings suggest ageing equipment may have contributed to the incident.

Cpl Mohd Haswansir Julnasir, 30, was reported missing on July 3 while conducting a dive using a closed-circuit breathing apparatus off Kuantan, Pahang.

His body was recovered two days later.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain said, “Early findings show that the equipment involved was rather old, which could have been a contributing factor.”

He confirmed that the Army follows scheduled maintenance procedures for all equipment, typically lasting 10 to 20 years.

The board of inquiry will determine whether the incident resulted from equipment failure or human error.

The Army Chief acknowledged challenges in managing ageing assets but assured that maintenance protocols are strictly followed to ensure operational readiness. – Bernama