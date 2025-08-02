Cabinet ministers extend condolences on passing of Lukanisman’s father

KUALA LUMPUR: Several Cabinet members conveyed their condolences to Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni following the passing of his father, Awang Sauni Pengiran Anis.

The announcement was shared by Lukanisman on Facebook, stating his father passed away peacefully in his sleep at approximately 2.45 am.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof expressed solidarity, urging Lukanisman and his family to remain steadfast.

“From Allah we come and to Allah we return. My condolences to my friend Lukanisman on the passing of his father. May the deceased be placed among the believers, and his soul be blessed by Him. Al Fatihah,“ he posted.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the irreplaceable loss of a father.

He extended prayers for the family’s strength and for the deceased’s sins to be forgiven.

Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and Minister of Works Alexander Nanta Linggi also shared heartfelt messages.

Nancy prayed for the deceased’s soul to be among the faithful, while Nanta Linggi offered support from his ministry. - Bernama