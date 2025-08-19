ASCC leads ASEAN Community Vision 2045 for inclusive regional growth

KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) will spearhead the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, prioritising people-centred development.

ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn emphasised that the ASCC serves as the ‘people’s pillar’ of ASEAN, turning commitments into actionable initiatives.

“As ASEAN’s people’s pillar, the ASCC transforms this commitment into action,” he said during the ASCC Strategic Plan regional forum.

The forum saw participation from Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Japan’s Ambassador to ASEAN Kiya Masahiko.

Nearly 200 attendees, including senior officials and NGO representatives, joined the one-day event.

Kao noted that the ASCC Strategic Plan was shaped through consultations with over 4,000 individuals across the region.

“The challenges we face demand coordinated responses that no single actor can provide alone,” he added.

He stressed the need for resilience, innovation, and sustainable development under the new strategic plan.

Partnerships were highlighted as crucial for advancing ASCC’s agenda effectively.

Kao called for political will and stakeholder involvement to ensure tangible outcomes for ASEAN communities. - Bernama