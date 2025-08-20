Former teacher pleads not guilty to false statement charge

SHAH ALAM: A former private teacher has pleaded not guilty to charges of transmitting false statements about the Prime Minister.

S. Chandrasegaran, 46, entered his plea at the Sessions Court here today. The charge relates to allegedly using TikTok to knowingly transmit false statements intended to disparage an individual. The transmission occurred at 1.36 pm on December 30, 2024.

It was later viewed at a Bandar Sunway restaurant at 6.30 pm that same day. He faces charges under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

If convicted, he could face a fine up to RM50,000 or one year imprisonment or both. An additional daily fine of RM1,000 may apply if the offence continues after conviction.

The prosecution requested bail of RM30,000 with additional conditions. Conditions included monthly police station reporting and passport surrender. The accused was also to be prohibited from interfering with prosecution witnesses.

Defense lawyer Muhammad Nor Tamrin requested reasonable bail for his client. He noted the accused currently has no regular income due to permanent disability. The accused is also suffering from throat cancer. He must support a wife and two children. The lawyer stated there was no risk of absconding.

Judge Norazlin Othman allowed bail at RM7,000 with a local guarantor. She approved the additional conditions proposed by the prosecution.

Case mention has been set for October 13. - Bernama