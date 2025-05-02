ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship: NRES to host two key environmental meetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Two key environmental meetings will be held as part of Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2025, said Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said the 36th ASEAN Senior Officials on the Environment Meeting (ASOEN) will take place from July 28 to Aug 1, while the 18th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on the Environment (AMME) will be held from Sept 1 to 5, both in Langkawi.

“With the theme ‘ASEAN as One Voice: Accelerating Climate Action for Care, Partnership and Common Needs’, we emphasise the importance of collective action in ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

“Climate change is not just an environmental issue but is closely linked to security, the economy and the well-being of people in the region,“ he said in his speech at the monthly assembly of the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) at the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) here today.

Also present was Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii.

Nik Nazmi said the meetings would focus on ecosystem sustainability, environmental management and natural resource governance.

He stressed that ASEAN must speak more firmly and assertively on the global stage as a community.

“We must ensure that the region’s interests receive due attention in global negotiations while also strengthening regional cooperation through sustainable initiatives.

“Environmental conservation requires an integrated effort, not only in reducing carbon emissions but also in enhancing climate resilience through effective policies and actions,“ he said.

He said hosting the ASOEN and AMME meetings is crucial in fostering a peaceful and sustainable region.

Through collaboration in various fields, including environmental protection and climate change, ASEAN platforms help strengthen regional integration, improve community well-being, and provide more effective and swift responses to regional challenges faced by member states.

Additionally, he said NRES will also organise 14 meetings with ASEAN dialogue partners, including the European Union, China, Japan, South Korea and the United States, to discuss environmental and climate change issues.