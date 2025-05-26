KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Community Vision (ACV) 2045, adopted by regional leaders at the 46th ASEAN Summit, sets out a bold and forward-looking roadmap that places the people of ASEAN at the heart of regional integration and development for the next two decades.

It promises a more peaceful, stable and secure region, while ensuring that ASEAN citizens are part of a cohesive and inclusive community that values diversity, promotes human rights and upholds social justice.

According to the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on ASEAN 2045 released today, the Vision affirms ASEAN’s aspiration to become a prosperous single market powered by a highly-skilled, innovation-driven and inclusive workforce.

“The people of ASEAN are expected to benefit from greater employment opportunities, quality jobs, mobility of skilled labour and talents, and a thriving regional economic ecosystem built on science, technology and innovation.

“The Vision also highlights access to a secure and trusted digital space and growth driven by the green and blue economy,” according to the document.

The document further outlines improved intra-ASEAN connectivity, ease of travel and business, the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions, and access to resilient healthcare systems.

Importantly, it ensures equitable access to opportunities, particularly for women, youth and children, enabling their meaningful participation in decision-making processes.

“For ASEAN’s external partners, ACV 2045 opens the door to strategic cooperation with a dynamic and resilient regional bloc committed to peace, stability and sustainable development.

“It presents opportunities for collaboration on global issues such as climate change, non-traditional security threats, and economic governance,” it said.

The document said that external stakeholders stand to gain from enhanced trade, investment and innovation partnerships, deeper defence and security engagements, and the sharing of best practices in regional integration.

The Vision also reaffirms ASEAN’s role as a credible and united voice in global affairs, particularly under the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).

Southeast Asian leaders today adopted the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future during the 46th ASEAN Summit held in Kuala Lumpur.

Through the Declaration, ASEAN leaders adopted the ACV 2045 along with all its associated Strategic Plans.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to ensure the timely and effective implementation of the Vision through coordinated efforts by relevant ASEAN Organs and Bodies.

The leaders encouraged the support and contribution of external stakeholders in realising the Vision, while also mandating ASEAN Ministers and the ASEAN Secretariat to mobilise resources from within and outside the region.

In addition, the Leaders agreed to intensify efforts to strengthen ASEAN’s institutional capacity and effectiveness, including reinforcing the role of the ASEAN Secretariat to support implementation and coordination across sectors and pillars.

They also tasked the ASEAN secretary-general to monitor and report on the progress of ACV 2045’s implementation annually through the ASEAN Coordinating Council and respective Community Councils.