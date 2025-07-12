ASEAN adopts KL declaration for safe social media use

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN is set to adopt the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on Safe and Responsible Use of Social Media Platforms, marking a regional effort to create a more secure and inclusive digital environment. The declaration was highlighted in a joint communique issued after the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

The foreign ministers praised the commitment of the ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI) in promoting responsible social media practices. They also acknowledged AMRI’s work in tackling fake news and disinformation, aligning with ASEAN’s broader goals of unity and cooperation.

Another key development is the adoption of the Bandar Seri Begawan Declaration, which reaffirms AMRI’s dedication to advancing media and information strategies. This initiative aims to strengthen regional cohesion through evolving media roles.

Efforts are also underway to finalise the Guidelines for Safe and Responsible Use of Social Media Platforms. These guidelines will support a unified approach to digital engagement across ASEAN, reflecting shared values and priorities.

Looking ahead, ASEAN is developing the Work Plan for Information and Media (2026-2035) and the ASEAN Communication Master Plan III (2026-2030). Both initiatives will align with the long-term vision outlined in ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future, ensuring a responsive and inclusive media landscape. - Bernama