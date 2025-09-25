BRAZILIAN striker Bergson scored a hat-trick to earn Johor Darul Ta’zim FC a 4-0 win over Bangkok United FC at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium on Thursday as the Malaysia Super League champions maintained their perfect start to the 2025/26 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup.

After a scoreless first half, Bergson netted the opener a minute after the interval before setting up Joao Figueiredo to double the lead six minutes later, with Bergson adding the third in the 73rd minute and then completing his hat-trick in the 92nd minute to cap a dominant display for JDT.

JDT’s win follows a 3-1 victory over Lion City Sailors FC on Matchday 1 and takes Xisco Muñoz’s side onto six points in Group B. Bangkok United, who were making their first appearance in this season’s competition, remain without a point.

It was the visitors who had the first sight of goal in the 10th minute when Seia Kunori threatened, the midfielder side-footing his effort wide while soon after JDT’s Óscar Arribas shot across the face of the Bangkok United goal.

Bangkok United goalkeeper Patiwat Khammai twice denied Arif Aiman as the home side started to impose themselves, only to end the half without reward.

That was to change in the opening exchanges of the second period when Bergson struck with a brilliant effort, the forward scoring with a trademark drive into the top corner from the edge of the area that gave Patiwat no chance.

Bangkok United sought to respond immediately, and Muhsen Al Ghassani headed over the bar from five yards out. But by the 52nd minute, JDT doubled their lead and it was Bergson again who was at the heart of the move.

The forward’s lay-off on the edge of the penalty area was dinked over the defence by Hector Serrano and Bergson’s pull back found Figueiredo as he arrived unmarked to slam his shot past Patiwat.

With 17 minutes remaining, Bergson put the result beyond doubt, pouncing on a rebound from close range after Patiwat had parried Arif’s shot from the right side of the penalty area into the striker’s path.

Bergson was on hand to roll his third and JDT’s fourth in from close range in the second minute of added time to complete a comprehensive victory for the Malaysian side.