Kneecap member in UK court to challenge Hezbollah terror charge

LONDON: Liam O’Hanna, a member of the Northern Irish rap group Kneecap, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday to challenge a terrorism charge.

The 27-year-old performer, known as Mo Chara, faces allegations of supporting the banned militant group Hezbollah by displaying its flag during a London concert last November.

His legal team argued that the charge was filed outside the statutory six-month time limit, with a ruling expected from the court.

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the court for the 10:00 am hearing, following a similar show of solidarity in August.

The band had encouraged attendance on social media, calling the case a “witch-hunt” while criticising police restrictions on supporter access.

Kneecap stated that previous hearings were entirely peaceful and described the new route as “petty in the extreme”.

Displaying support for Hezbollah has been illegal in the United Kingdom since the group’s proscription as a terrorist organisation in 2019.

O’Hanna has consistently denied any wrongdoing, claiming he was unaware of the flag’s significance and that his band’s performances are often satirical.

The group maintains that the video evidence was taken out of context and does not reflect their actual views.

In a recent interview, O’Hanna expressed confidence that the “ridiculous” charge would be dismissed.

Kneecap has issued a formal statement clarifying that they “do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah”.

The legal proceedings have increased the band’s notoriety, resulting in performance bans in Canada and Hungary and cancelled concerts in Germany and Austria.

They also cancelled all 15 dates of a planned United States tour scheduled for next month due to proximity to the court case.

The case unfolds amid heightened controversy in the United Kingdom regarding support for proscribed organisations.

Hundreds of arrests have occurred, primarily at demonstrations, since the Palestine Action group was outlawed under anti-terrorism laws in early July.

Palestine Action was banned days after claiming responsibility for a break-in at an air force base that caused an estimated £7 million in damage.

The group stated its activists were protesting Britain’s military support for Israel during the Gaza conflict.

Supporting a proscribed organisation is a criminal offence carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment in the United Kingdom.

Formed in 2017, Kneecap has built a reputation for controversy through lyrics referencing drugs and vocal opposition to British rule in Northern Ireland.

Their international profile rose significantly last year with a semi-fictional film about the band that won multiple awards, including at the Sundance festival. – AFP