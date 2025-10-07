ASEAN and UK collaborate on AI for regional empowerment and growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Artificial Intelligence can become a force for empowerment, inclusion, and resilience through ASEAN-United Kingdom collaboration according to ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn.

He stated that the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement serves as a catalyst for ASEAN-UK cooperation in building a trusted and dynamic digital economy.

Dr Kao highlighted that with Internet users representing more than 80% of ASEAN’s population in 2023, the region’s digital economy is projected to reach US$1 trillion by 2030.

“This year, ASEAN is prioritising the substantial conclusion of DEFA to build the regional digital ecosystem, which could potentially double the digital economy projection to US$2 trillion in the same period,“ he said in his special remark at the UK-ASEAN AI Innovation Summit 2025.

He noted that the UK has demonstrated leadership by bringing together 28 governments to sign the Bletchley Declaration on AI Safety in November 2023.

The newly established ASEAN-UK Dialogue on Science, Technology and Innovation also plays a crucial role in the ASEAN-UK partnership according to Dr Kao.

“This biennial Dialogue has since become a key platform for both regions to engage in emerging technologies, including AI,“ he added.

He revealed that ASEAN Committee on STI will meet UK STI stakeholders again in Bangkok for the second Dialogue in just two weeks.

In ASEAN, AI is expected to contribute a Gross Domestic Product uplift of 10 to 18%, equivalent to nearly US$1 trillion by 2030.

“Yet challenges remain: harmonising regulations across ten diverse economies, bridging digital infrastructure gaps, and building AI capacity in less developed member states will require sustained effort and resources,“ he acknowledged.

He emphasised that the UK brings complementary strengths with more than 5,800 AI-related companies generating £23.9 billion in revenue.

“Embedding AI into our partnership will showcase shared innovation as the way forward—building trust, strengthening businesses, and making AI a true driver of resilience, inclusivity, and sustainable growth,“ Dr Kao concluded.

Meanwhile, Minister for the Indo-Pacific at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Seema Malhotra stated that ASEAN and the UK can do more together.

“The UK is committed to being a trusted partner for the region,“ she said at the summit.

She emphasised that technology and digital are also key pillars of the UK-Malaysia Strategic Partnership agreed by both prime ministers in January 2025.

“Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship has set a bold and exciting agenda, putting digital innovation and AI at the heart of ASEAN’s growth,“ Malhotra added. – Bernama