Nanta calls for better fire preparedness in Sarawak longhouse areas

KAPIT: Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has emphasised the need to enhance disaster preparedness in longhouse areas.

He highlighted the importance of improving fire-fighting equipment during a site review meeting at Rumah Austin Ekau in Nanga Sipan, Song.

The meeting discussed follow-up actions after a September 28 fire that destroyed 29 units housing 81 residents.

“This incident is truly heartbreaking and should serve as an important lesson for all of us,“ Nanta said in a statement.

He stressed that fire-fighting equipment in longhouse areas remains at an unsatisfactory level.

Nanta reminded the Fire and Rescue Department and other safety agencies to conduct regular inspections.

He urged these agencies to report any shortcomings to authorities for immediate action.

The meeting agreed to rebuild the longhouse on its original site after resolving land ownership and site-clearing issues.

Affected residents are currently constructing temporary shelters with RM10,000 assistance from the Social Welfare Department.

The government is providing RM70,000 per unit for constructing new permanent houses.

Nanta and Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan each contributed RM1,000 per unit to ease residents’ burdens.

Nanta announced an additional contribution of RM10,000 per unit totaling RM290,000 for longhouse rebuilding.

RM145,000 of this amount will be channelled soon to help build temporary shelters before permanent construction begins.

He expressed hope these efforts would help restore affected families’ spirits and livelihoods.

Nanta said this incident should remind everyone of the importance of disaster preparedness. – Bernama