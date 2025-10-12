Foreign cargo ship detained for illegal anchoring off Pulau Undan

ALOR GAJAH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency has detained a foreign cargo ship with eleven Chinese and Indian crew members for anchoring without permission in waters southwest of Pulau Undan.

Melaka and Negeri Sembilan MMEA director Maritime Captain Salehuddin Zakaria stated the vessel was intercepted at approximately 10.10 pm after being detected behaving suspiciously by the Lumut Maritime Surveillance System.

An MMEA patrol boat under Ops Murni was deployed to the location and discovered nine Chinese and two Indian crew members aged between twenty and fifty one.

Investigations revealed the empty vessel was en route from China to Kuwait but had failed to report its arrival and anchored without approval from the Malaysian Marine Department’s director general.

Salehuddin confirmed two Chinese crew members were taken to the Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Maritime Office for further investigation under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952.

He reminded all vessel operators to comply with maritime laws and obtain proper clearance before anchoring or operating in Malaysian waters.

The public is urged to report any suspicious or illegal maritime activities via the emergency hotline 999 or the Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Maritime Operations Centre at 06 3876730. – Bernama