ASEAN Chairmanship 2025: Bernama, JaPEN, RTM should help raise public awareness - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The Minister of Communications, Fahmi Fadzil, wants government information and broadcasting agencies, namely the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), the Department of Information Malaysia (JaPEN), and the Department of Broadcasting Malaysia (RTM) to raise public awareness and understanding of the importance of Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025.

He said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is currently in Vientiane, Laos, leading the Malaysian delegation to the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits, which started on Oct 8 and will continue until tomorrow.

“Malaysia will officially receive the instruments to become the ASEAN chair next year.

“So, I call on RTM, JaPEN, and Bernama to increase awareness and understanding among the public that this is not only something to be proud of but also presents a great opportunity for the ASEAN region. With this chairmanship, we (Malaysia) can lead and assist the region in several key areas.”

He said this at the monthly assembly of the Communications Ministry, which was also attended by Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching and secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, here today.

Also present were Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) managing director Datuk Mohd Ali Hanafiah Mohd Yunus, as well as Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Fahmi said the Ministry of Communications will bring to discussions with ASEAN partners about online security issues including scams or online fraud.

“This evening I will meet with several ambassadors and high commissioners of ASEAN countries to discuss issues of online security and scams,” he said.

Fahmi said the meeting was to give a briefing on the government’s latest efforts including the implementation of the regulatory framework or licensing of social media services which will come into force on Jan 1 next year.,

He said ASEAN is a region with a total population of over 600 million and it is a large market, therefore the briefing was to inform some of the steps being taken by the government.

In addition, Fahmi said there are several ASEAN platforms that the Ministry of Communications can take advantage of, including the ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI) conference in Brunei next year to discuss issues including fake news online.

The minister said Malaysia is also a large market and is in an important position considering that many data processing centres are developed in the country.

“So we need to take the opportunity with the ASEAN chairmanship and with some of our efforts including licensing for social media companies starting Jan 1, 2025, to help ASEAN countries see the landscape that is changing very quickly,” he said.

Malaysia will host ASEAN for the fifth time next year after holding the position of chairman four times in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.