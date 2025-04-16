KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will focus on five main priority areas under the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) pillar during the ASEAN Chairmanship period in 2025 in efforts to strengthen regional unity through social and cultural cooperation.

Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), International Cultural Relations Division assistant chief secretary Khairiah Kamaruddin said the five main areas include arts and culture, artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalisation, youth and sports, health and climate action.

“MOTAC as the ASCC chair has held engagement sessions with 15 sectoral bodies and established five priority areas that will be the main focus throughout the ASEAN chairmanship this year,“ she said in a special interview with Bernama Radio today.

She said the art and culture fields are the responsibility of MOTAC; AI and green jobs are under the Ministry of Human Resources; youth and sports are under the Ministry of Youth and Sports; health is under the Health Ministry; and climate action is driven by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

According to Khairiah, over 120 meetings involving the ASCC are scheduled to be held throughout 2025, and these involve various levels including senior officials and ministerial meetings.

“All states in Malaysia, including smaller ones like Perlis and the Federal Territory of Labuan, will be involved in organising meetings and programmes in line with the inclusivity and sustainability aspirations emphasised by the Prime Minister,“ she said.

So far, MOTAC since January has organised three meetings including the ASEAN Creative Economy Symposium 2025, which brought together experts and policymakers from ASEAN countries and the United Kingdom to discuss the direction of the regional creative economy.

“This symposium opened new avenues for the creative economy as a key agenda for Malaysia under the ASCC, particularly in the fields of arts and culture,“ she said.

She also said Sarawak has been chosen to host the 33rd ASCC Council Meeting next week, given its international-standard facilities and status as the first UNESCO City of Gastronomy in Malaysia.

“International delegates will be taken on a tour of the Sarawak Cultural Village and longhouses in Annah Rais, to experience the rich culture and ethnic diversity of the state firsthand,“ she said.

As part of cultural diplomacy efforts, MOTAC is also planning several side events including the ASEAN Korean Music Festival di Kuala Lumpur on June 21 and 22, featuring artistes from South Korea and ASEAN countries including Malaysia, with its artistes DOLLA and Marsha.

In addition, the Best of ASEAN Performing Arts showcase will be held in conjunction with the ASEAN Summit, featuring traditional art performances from across the region for the ASEAN heads of state.

Commenting further, Khairiah said Malaysia’s active involvement in ASCC also serves as a platform for the early launch of Visit Malaysia 2026.

“We want the attending delegates to return with their families to travel in Malaysia after seeing first-hand what our country offers in terms of cultural and heritage tourism products,“ she added.

Maaysia last held the ASEAN Chair in 2015 and is now leading the regional bloc again with a people-centred approach, cultural empowerment and long-term sustainability.