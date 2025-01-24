ASEAN Chairmanship: KL police ready for duty

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Police have meticulously prepared for security and public order duties, deploying over 9,000 officers and personnel to oversee various programmes and meetings during Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said a total of 186 meetings are expected to be held in the Kuala Lumpur Police area in April, May and October.

“Out of that number, 21 meetings will be held in Putrajaya,“ he told a press conference after the Kuala Lumpur Police monthly assembly here today.

Rusdi said that it is the responsibility of the Kuala Lumpur police to ensure the city is safe so as not to cause concern to the public, especially visitors and foreign delegates.

“We will ensure the meetings and programmes in Kuala Lumpur run well, smooth traffic and safety of delegation,“ he said.

He reminded the Kuala Lumpur police personnel to always be prepared to maintain public order and emphasised that peace and security must not be taken for granted, highlighting the importance of proper preparation and diligent execution of duties.

“We need to equip ourselves with various branches of modern policing competence,“ he said.

Malaysia officially holds the position of ASEAN Chairmanship starting Jan 1 with the theme of “Inclusion and Sustainability” and this year marks the chairmanship for the fifth time after 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.