ASEAN chairmanship: KUSKOP proposes women entrepreneurs carnival

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) has proposed the organisation of a women entrepreneurs carnival during Malaysia’s ASEAN 2025 chairmanship, said Deputy Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan.

He said the proposal would be further deliberated within KUSKOP before being presented to other ministries for strategic collaboration.

“The ASEAN 2025 theme is ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, so we want to draw inspiration from this by involving women entrepreneurs through the carnival.

“This presents a valuable opportunity as Malaysia will host international delegations, allowing them to experience our products firsthand,” he told reporters after officiating the Malaysia Women Entrepreneurs Carnival (KUWM) 2024 here today.

On Oct 11, Laos officially handed over the chairmanship of ASEAN to Malaysia at the closing ceremony of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Vientiane.

At the ceremony, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received the ASEAN Chairmanship gavel from Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, marking the symbolic handover of the role.

Meanwhile, the KUWM 2024 themed ‘Women Entrepreneurs as Drivers of the Nation’s Economy’ aims to inspire change within communities, particularly among women, to enhance their knowledge and business potential.

Ramanan said the carnival, held at the IOI Grand Exhibition and Convention Centre, Putrajaya, from today until Nov 10, is expected to generate RM2 million in sales through 100 booths featuring beauty, food and fashion products.

The event also features various activities, including entrepreneurship workshops and forums, casual sessions with celebrity entrepreneurs and entertainment.

Entrepreneurs can also explore collaboration and networking opportunities at the MyMall booth, an e-commerce platform led by KUSKOP that offers micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs access to a more expansive digital entrepreneurship ecosystem.