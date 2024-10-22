ASEAN chairmanship: MAHB to upgrade key national entry points by year-end

SEPANG: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has been asked to implement several upgrades at all national entry points in preparation for Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship next year, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said this decision is in line with the Cabinet’s directive to the Transport Ministry to ensure all national entry points are ready to handle the surge in arrival of dignitaries next year.

Loke said the upgrades and improvements, particularly at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), must be completed by Dec 31 this year.

“We have asked MAHB to refurbish and upgrade the VIP rooms, for example, as we expect many dignitaries and ASEAN leaders to enter through the main entry points, especially at KLIA Terminal 1.

“The VIP rooms and passageways are being improved and upgraded. Within the airport itself, many other improvements are underway,” he told reporters after observing AirAsia’s latest ground support technology here today.

He said the Automated People Mover (Aerotrain) service is also expected to resume operations in early February 2025, further strengthening preparations for Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship.

Laos officially handed over the ASEAN chairmanship to Malaysia during the recent closing ceremony of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Vientiane.

Malaysia has previously held the ASEAN chairmanship four times, in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.

Regarding the enhanced Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016 (MACPC), Loke urged users to report to the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) if airlines fail to comply with the protection code.

“If any airline violates the code, passengers can file a complaint with MAVCOM. This is something that is monitored continuously.

“It is not seasonal; any time there is a breach of the code and if passengers feel they have been treated unfairly or their rights are affected, they should report it,” he said.

Earlier, Loke stated that effective from Sept 2, airlines are required to offer the option of a full refund for delays of five hours or more to passengers who do not wish to continue their journey.

He said this is among the new improvements to the MACPC implemented by the Transport Ministry through MAVCOM, which were gazetted last September.