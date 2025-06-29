PH-BN not Malayan-only coalitions, include Sabah parties - Ahmad Maslan

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has dismissed claims that Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) are exclusively Malayan coalitions, emphasising their inclusion of Sabah-based parties.

Speaking to Bernama, he highlighted the presence of Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) in BN and the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) in PH as proof of their local representation.

Ahmad stressed that UMNO, after over 30 years in Sabah, should no longer be viewed as an “outside party” but as an integral part of the state’s political landscape.

He made these remarks while officiating the 37th Selayang UMNO Division Wanita Delegates’ Meeting 2025 at the Event Space, Jalan Melati, Kuang Sungai Buloh.

As UMNO War Room Secretariat chief, Ahmad is tasked with strengthening the party’s election machinery in Sabah alongside Sabah UMNO Liaison secretary Datuk Jafry Ariffin.

He explained that the war room’s role extends beyond data collection, uniting party wings—Women, Youth, Puteri, and the information team—to enhance grassroots operations.

“I am confident that with this approach, UMNO, which previously won 14 seats, can increase its number of seats and achieve success in the upcoming state election,“ he said.