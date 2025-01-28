SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Road Transport Department (RTD) is intensifying efforts to crack down on illegal taxi operations at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2 in conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN 2025 chairmanship.

Director Azrin Borhan revealed that 201 individuals had been detained for operating unlicensed or illegal taxi services targeting foreign nationals at the country’s entry points.

“We also conduct undercover operations from time to time. So far, we have managed to reduce the taxi touts at KLIA. We will further strengthen enforcement this year,” he said after inspecting the Chinese New Year (CNY) 2025 bus terminal operation at Terminal 17, Section 17 today.

Regarding the CNY operation, Azrin noted that 34 violations were recorded from inspections of 1,701 buses, with 25 individuals facing action following checks at depots and bus terminals statewide.

“The violations identified include the absence of a second driver, driving continuously in the right lane, cracked windshields, and worn-out tyres,” he added.

He emphasised that to enhance the safety and quality of public transport services, the operation focuses on technical aspects and collaborates with the National Anti-Drug Agency.