ASEAN Community Vision 2045 to be launched at summit in May

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN will launch the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and its four Strategic Plans, which will outline the region’s strategic direction for the next 20 years, at the 46th ASEAN Summit in the capital this May.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said that the four Strategic Plans cover the areas of Political-Security, Economy, Socio-Culture, and Connectivity.

“The vision reflects ASEAN’s aspirations to drive the region toward greater integration in the political, economic, and social spheres, ultimately making ASEAN a model for the world,” he said.

“As the permanent shepherd of this vision, Malaysia will ensure that it serves as the main framework for addressing current and future challenges through various strategic collaborations identified in all Action Plans aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Mohamad said this in reply to Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) regarding Malaysia’s objectives as the Chair of ASEAN in 2025 to drive unity, resilience, and relevance in ASEAN from the political-security, economic, and socio-cultural perspectives.

The Foreign Minister said that, as of today, discussions on the four Strategic Plans are progressing smoothly and in line with the established schedule. Two of the four Strategic Plans, covering security and socio-cultural matters, have already been finalised.

“Meanwhile, the other two Strategic Plans are each about 85 to 99 per cent complete. I am confident that these documents will be finalised as planned,” he said.

Mohamad further explained that to promote unity, resilience, and global relevance of the region, Malaysia has outlined three priorities for its Chairmanship, which include focusing on efforts to ensure that Southeast Asia remains peaceful, stable, safe, and prosperous while facing current international geopolitical challenges.

Apart from that, he said Malaysia will focus on efforts to increase intra-ASEAN trade and investment, which is still considered to be at a relatively low level, as well as expand economic cooperation and partnerships with countries outside the region.

“Malaysia will promote an inclusive, sustainable, and competitive community by prioritising efforts to bridge development gaps, improve the quality of life, and address the impacts of climate change,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said that consensus, understanding, and cooperation among ASEAN countries need to be strengthened, especially as there are efforts to divide the bloc amid a fragmented and unstable global geopolitical and geo-economic equilibrium, unlike in the past.

He added that as ASEAN Chair, Malaysia aims to avoid such division and rather seek to reinforce unity and consensus, positioning ASEAN as a peaceful and stable bloc with strong economic potential.

“By 2030, ASEAN’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is projected to become the fourth-largest in the world. This is an opportunity we must seize, but it requires us to be united and ensure that ASEAN’s unity remains intact and undivided,” he said.