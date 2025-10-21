ASEAN economic deliverables to be completed by end of Malaysia chairmanship

KUALA LUMPUR: Most priority economic deliverables under Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship 2025 are expected to be completed by the end of its tenure.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz stated that the PEDs demonstrate Malaysia’s commitment to elevating ASEAN as a beacon of economic resilience and regional cooperation.

He emphasised Malaysia’s serious responsibility in elevating the region’s micro, small and medium enterprises through PEDs that champion their specific needs.

These initiatives include catalysing access to climate financing and growing a more inclusive ASEAN capital market.

The deliverables also involve establishing the MSME Centre of Excellence for green transition and creating a strong digital economy foundation via the Digital Economy Framework Agreement.

“As chair of ASEAN this year, Malaysia fully embraces the heavy responsibility of elevating and positioning ASEAN as a viable global convenor in an era of geopolitical discontent and geoeconomic disruption,“ he said during the closing of the DHL GoTrade Summit 2025.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and DHL Express CEO John Pearson were also present at the summit.

Tengku Zafrul described MSMEs as the backbone of both ASEAN and Malaysia’s economy, stressing the importance of rethinking trade approaches to help them adapt their strategies.

He highlighted the MADANI Economy Framework as crucial for this economic transformation.

“MITI has spearheaded many reform policies to ensure better depth and breadth of SMEs’ involvement in Malaysia’s industrial, trade and investment sectors,“ he added.

The minister concluded that transforming SMEs into globally competitive “hidden champions” with niche expertise and homegrown innovations is essential for building the country’s export resilience. – Bernama