ASEAN economic ministers meet to review priority deliverables and integration

KUALA LUMPUR: The 57th ASEAN Economic Ministers meeting will review Priority Economic Deliverables and deliberate on advancing regional integration amidst global economic uncertainty.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz will chair the high-level meeting attended by ASEAN economic ministers and ASEAN secretary-general Dr Kao Kim Hourn.

The meeting will focus on regional integration through a review of the PEDs and an assessment of progress under the ASEAN Economic Community Blueprint 2025.

Preparatory work for the ASEAN Economic Community Strategic Plan 2026–2030 will also be a key agenda item.

Among the 18 Priority Economic Deliverables, the joint declaration on ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council Economic Cooperation has been fully completed.

The declaration was adopted on May 27, 2025, when leaders met to foster greater economic cooperation between the regions.

This morning, ministers gathered for the 39th ASEAN Free Trade Area Council and the 28th ASEAN Investment Area Council meetings.

These meetings discussed global and regional economic issues and explored ways to expand economic cooperation.

At noon, attention will shift to the signing ceremony of the ASEAN Framework Agreement on Competition.

The 23rd ASEAN Business Advisory Council Consultation will then bring together ministers and business leaders.

ASEAN is a regional organisation comprising 10 Southeast Asian countries.

These countries are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Held under Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship, the 57th AEM and Related Meetings will gather over 500 delegates from ASEAN member countries.

With the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, the AEM will feature a total of 20 meetings and side programmes from September 22 to 26.

The schedule includes engagements with ASEAN Dialogue Partners and Sectoral Dialogue Partners.

This is the fifth time Malaysia has assumed the ASEAN chairmanship since becoming a member of the regional bloc.

Malaysia previously held the role in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015. – Bernama