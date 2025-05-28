KUALA LUMPUR: Leaders of ASEAN, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and China have condemned attacks against civilians in Gaza and called for all parties to the conflict to refrain from targeting them.

They also jointly call for a lasting ceasefire, according to a joint statement issued after the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit held here on Tuesday.

The leaders have urged for unhindered access for humanitarian aid, basic necessities and restoration of essential services in Gaza, and to enable the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to carry out its humanitarian works in the area.

The leaders expressed their grave concerns over the developments, and agreed to support the ongoing efforts to release all hostages and those under arbitrary detention, it said.

They urged all parties concerned to work towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict with a view to realising the two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders.

The leaders agreed to support the efforts of the global alliance for the implementation of the two-state solution, noting Saudi Arabia’s initiatives to cooperate with Norway and the European Union towards realising an independent Palestinian state.

They also recognised Qatar’s mediation efforts for a ceasefire and facilitating aid delivery, as well as China’s efforts towards Palestinian internal reconciliation.

“... particularly its role in facilitating the signing of the Beijing Declaration on Ending Division and Strengthening Palestinian National Unity by Palestinian factions in July 2024, in Beijing,” the statement read.