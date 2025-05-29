Singapore Open: Soon Huat-Shevon power into quarter-finals

NATIONAL top mixed doubles duo Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie continued their strong run at the Singapore Open, securing a spot in the quarter-finals with a straight-game victory today.

The world No. 5 pair dispatched China’s scratch combination of Feng Yan Zhe and Wei Ya Xin 21-11, 21-19 in a confident second-round performance.

Next up, they will next take on Thailand’s world No. 8 duo, Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran, in their quest to reach the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, national men’s doubles world number one pair Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin defeated compatriots Junaidi Arif-Yap Roy King 21-13, 21-11.