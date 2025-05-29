KUALA LUMPUR: South Korea has expressed readiness to expand bilateral cooperation with Malaysia, particularly in road development, construction technology and intelligent transport systems, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said it was conveyed to him during his courtesy call on South Korea’s Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Park Sang Woo, in conjunction with Malaysia’s participation in the 2025 Asia Pacific Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Forum held in the country.

He said the meeting, which was a follow-up discussion from the bilateral talks held in Kuala Lumpur last November, also touched on the progress of negotiations for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the relevant fields, adding that the initial discussion for the MoU took place in the capital on April 16.

“Both parties hope that the MoU can be finalised and signed in conjunction with the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Summit, set for October in Kuala Lumpur.

“I believe that this strategic cooperation will pave the way for greater opportunities in technology transfer, capacity building and the development of more efficient, safer and sustainable infrastructure in Malaysia,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Nanta noted that the effort aligns with the direction of the Malaysian ITS Roadmap 2030, which focuses on innovative, inclusive and resilient future mobility.

Nanta also shared the success of the Road and Construction Technology Cooperation Seminar, which drew over 130 participants, including Malaysian and South Korean government agencies and industry players, describing it as reflecting a shared commitment to innovation and the development of competitive and future-ready infrastructure.

“I would like to express appreciation to South Korea’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Yeo Seung-Bae, and the entire staff of the South Korean Embassy in Malaysia for their strong support in advancing various collaborative initiatives currently underway.

“Malaysia deeply values its close ties with South Korea and will remain steadfast in pursuing collaborations that bring mutual benefits to the people and nations of both sides,” he added.