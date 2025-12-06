KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Geoeconomics Task Force will present an ASEAN Integration Report in September, which will complement the ASEAN Economic Community Strategic Plan 2026-2030, said the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI).

In his opening speech at the second ASEAN Geoeconomics Task Force meeting today, Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong said he hopes the report would assist ASEAN in addressing some of the immediate challenges facing the region.

“Our aspiration is that this report will serve a role akin to that of a Mario Draghi Report for the European Union that will guide us through the challenges that lie ahead,“ he said during the virtual meeting session.

Liew said the ASEAN Integration Report were jointly led by former Trade Minister of Indonesia Dr Mari Pangestu and Assistant Governor of Bank Negara Malaysia Fraziali Ismail.

The task force was jointly chaired by Liew and Indonesia’s Director-General of International Trade Negotiations Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono.

The ASEAN Geoeconomics Task Force was established during the 31st ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat in Desaru, Johor, in February this year. It held its inaugural meeting on May 16.