HANOI: ASEAN has no problem reaching a consensus on any issue even though its member countries have different interests and priorities, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said ASEAN member countries may have different views on certain matters, but it has not caused tension or a break in their relations.

“Every member state will take the approach deemed important to their respective list of priorities, but to reach ASEAN consensus is equally important.

“Cambodia, for example, still maintains its relations with the two superpowers, China and the United States...they might be biased in their bilateral relations sometimes, but in terms of ASEAN, I don’t think we have problems,” he told Malaysian media at the end of his two-day working visit to Vietnam today.

Earlier, Anwar delivered a keynote address at the 2nd ASEAN Future Forum attended by his counterpart Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam and Christopher Luxton of New Zealand, as well as Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos Horta.

According to the Prime Minister, there is also consensus among all ASEAN member states, including Cambodia, to hold a Summit with the United States, China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

He said that there is wisdom within ASEAN in this matter and it is something that needs to be nurtured.

“The Southeast Asian region is currently considered the most peaceful in the world and the fastest and most rapid in terms of economic growth,” said Anwar, adding that differences of opinion between member states do not affect ASEAN’s voice as one.

He said ASEAN countries will also continue networking with other countries, including the superpowers, in line with the concept of Centrality, which has been Malaysia’s guiding principle since the era of its founding father, the late Tunku Abdul Rahman.

The concept of ASEAN Centrality continued when Malaysia established diplomatic relations with China during the administration of the late Tun Abdul Razak, said Anwar.