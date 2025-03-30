KUALA LUMPUR: As ASEAN Chair for 2025, Malaysia convened the Special Emergency ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Sunday in response to the powerful earthquake that rocked Myanmar and Thailand.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan chaired the meeting via video conference, which was attended by ASEAN Foreign Ministers or their representatives. Also present were ASEAN secretary-general Dr Kao Kim Hourn and Foreign Minister of Timor Leste, who participated as an observer.

In a statement, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said that the meeting reflects ASEAN’s unity and solidarity.

According to the statement, the Foreign Ministers reiterated their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Myanmar and Thailand and their peoples — especially to the victims, their families, and all others affected by the tragedy.

“The Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their strong support and solidarity with Myanmar and Thailand. They further stressed that the ASEAN family stands resolutely with Myanmar and Thailand in moving forward to address the impacts of the earthquake.

“They agreed to further mobilise humanitarian assistance, which will be coordinated by the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) with regular updates from the Secretary-General of ASEAN,” the statement added.

The Foreign Minister also agreed that the tragedy highlights the urgent need for better regional disaster preparedness and resilience.

“In this regard, they reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening ASEAN’s disaster response mechanisms,” the statement stated.

Deputy Executive Director of AHA Centre, Krishna Putra Tanaja, briefed the meeting on ASEAN’s efforts, as well as developments on the ground following the earthquake.

Meanwhile, Myanmar and Thailand expressed deep appreciation to other Member States for their steadfast solidarity, compassion, and proactive assistance in the urgent search and rescue operations.

In a separate statement, the ASEAN Secretariat stated that the meeting underscored ASEAN’s solidarity in the wake of the disaster, reaffirming its commitment to providing crucial relief and recovery efforts.

“ASEAN reaffirmed its support for relief and recovery efforts, based on priorities identified by Myanmar, with assistance from AHA Centre,” it stated.

In a joint statement issued after the special meeting, ASEAN Foreign Ministers expressed appreciation for the contributions made by ASEAN member states, external partners, the United Nations (UN), and the private sector.

The ministers welcomed the continued support from all stakeholders that have provided assistance to the affected communities.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers reaffirmed the importance of a safe and conducive environment in Myanmar to ensure the delivery of lifesaving humanitarian assistance.

“The ministers encouraged all Myanmar stakeholders to focus on humanitarian assistance, facilitating relief efforts. The Ministers welcomed Myanmar’s readiness in ensuring the humanitarian aid reach those in need, in a timely and effective manner without disruption and discrimination,” the statement stated.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers emphasised that during such challenging times, the member states stand in solidarity with one another, and resolved to help the families and communities affected by the earthquake and its impact.