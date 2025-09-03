ASEAN ministers meet on environment to strengthen regional cooperation

LANGKAWI: The ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on the Environment serves as a key platform for environmental cooperation among member states.

Acting Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri S emphasised the meeting’s role in providing strategic guidance and policy direction for joint initiatives.

He noted that AMME has strengthened its initiatives and policies to deliver tangible benefits for both people and nature.

“We aim to strengthen regional cooperation on key environmental priorities through deeper cross-sectoral collaboration,” he said during his opening remarks at the 18th AMME.

Johari highlighted the importance of finalising ASEAN’s common position ahead of the UNFCCC COP30 later this year.

“We must unite as a region to effectively influence global climate discussions,” he added.

ASEAN looks forward to advancing the implementation of multilateral environmental agreements relevant to the region.

These include the Paris Agreement and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Johari also mentioned the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee of the Global Plastics Treaty.

“Let us use this opportunity not only to reflect on our past successes but also to push forward with impactful purpose,” he urged.

He extended a warm invitation to all ASEAN environment ministers and officials to experience Langkawi’s beauty.

The three-day AMME brings together ASEAN environment ministers and senior officials to discuss regional cooperation. – Bernama