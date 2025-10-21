ASEAN must act collectively to confront climate change, says expert

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN member states must act collectively to confront climate change and advance clean energy transition according to CARI ASEAN Research and Advocacy president Tan Sri Dr Munir Majid.

He stated that sustainable progress depends on shared responsibility and strong regional cooperation.

“The 47th Summit will not solve our sustainability problems,“ he said during Bernama TV’s The Nation programme titled Malaysia at the Heart of ASEAN’s Sustainable Future.

“People have to be partners in solving problems, home to home, business to business, country to country, community to community,“ he added.

He noted that Malaysia continues to lead regional sustainability efforts through concrete policies and catalytic energy projects.

Munir explained that Malaysia had incorporated the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals within its national development agenda beginning with the 11th Malaysia Plan.

He acknowledged that achieving all 17 goals is not easy but highlighted Malaysia’s clear progress and commitment through regular national reporting to international bodies.

Munir revealed that ASEAN energy ministers have endorsed the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation 2026–2030 last week.

He described this as demonstrating the region’s collective commitment to advancing clean energy development despite differing implementation capacities among member states.

He emphasised that sustainable energy transition remains one of the most critical factors for ASEAN’s long-term development.

Malaysia had already embarked on major projects under its energy transition framework introduced in 2022 according to Munir.

“We have the Renewable Energy Transition Roadmap,“ he said during the television programme.

“We have one of the largest solar farms in ASEAN,“ he added while highlighting Malaysia’s renewable energy projects.

He also mentioned hybrid farms combining hydro with solar power like the project at Klang Gate Dam.

Massive hydropower and green energy projects in Sarawak represent additional components of Malaysia’s clean energy initiatives.

Efforts were also underway to establish an ASEAN Power Grid according to the business leader.

This regional initiative aims to link energy resources across ASEAN borders for mutual benefit.

Malaysia’s experience and leadership had placed it at the forefront of ASEAN’s sustainability movement according to Munir’s assessment. – Bernama