ASEAN must boost skills training collaboration for digital and green economy

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN must strengthen collaboration in skills training to prepare for the challenges of a digital and green economy, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim.

He warned that artificial intelligence, including ChatGPT 5.0, threatens traditional jobs, making skills-based training more crucial than ever.

“In an age when AI can do the thinking, the world still needs those who can build, repair, operate, communicate, supervise, organise - these are human and social elements requiring skills, competence and trust,” he said.

Sim spoke at the ASEAN TVET Conference 2025, officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

He proposed three key measures: sharing training experiences, creating a common certification framework, and increasing investment in skills education.

Malaysia has already opened its National Training Week to ASEAN participants, offering 72,000 free courses worth RM400 million to 3.5 million people.

“Malaysia aspires for ASEAN to be one of the most skilled regions in the world... when the geo-economics is unstable and unpredictable, we must be committed to building the future now,” Sim added.

ASEAN secretary-general Dr Kao Kim Hourn, in a pre-recorded speech, called for TVET systems to drive innovation and inclusivity amid digital and green transitions.

“The convergence of digital innovation and the green transition is reshaping our economies, industries and labour markets,” he said.

He urged stronger industry partnerships, green skills integration, and scalable training solutions for a low-carbon economy.

The International Labour Organization’s Kaori Nakamura-Osaka stressed the need for inclusive and accessible training as ASEAN economies evolve.

“No one can be left behind when it comes to accessing new training opportunities,” she said.

The two-day ATVET 2025 conference, themed Advancing Digital and Green Transformations, gathered 1,500 delegates to discuss TVET’s role in ASEAN’s future.

Organised by HRD Corp and the Skills Development Fund Corporation, the event is part of the ASEAN Year of Skills 2025 initiative. - Bernama