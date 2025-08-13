Merdeka travel pass for unlimited use of SMART tunnel

KUALA LUMPUR: Toll highway concessionaire Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat Berhad (ALR) has introduced the Smart Unlimited Travel Pass or Merdeka Unlimited Travel Pass (MUTP), offering one month of unlimited use of the Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel (SMART Tunnel) in conjunction with National Day and Malaysia Day.

Available from Aug 16 to Sept 16, the pass can be purchased for a one-off payment of RM68.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the MUTP reflected the inclusive and people-centred approach envisioned under the Malaysia Madani principles which prioritise inclusivity and the well-being of the rakyat.

“ALR’s initiative allows frequent SMART Tunnel commuters to save up to RM64 a month compared with the average monthly toll payment of RM132.

“The launch of this travel pass is very meaningful in the spirit of celebrating our 68th National Day and Malaysia Day.

“This one-month offer sends a clear message that public facilities can and should be provided in an inclusive and people-centred manner, consistent with the Malaysia Madani principles.

“In addition, the Works Ministry, through the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA), fully supports the government’s aspiration to provide the best facilities for the rakyat, especially highway users. The MUTP is an excellent example of such an initiative,” he said after officiating at the MUTP launch at the SMART Management and Tunnel Operations Complex here yesterday.

Also present were MHA director-general Datuk Sazali Harun and ALR Group CEO Muhammad Nizam Alias.

Nanta said SMART Tunnel commuters typically make about 44 trips a month, with a one-way toll of RM3.

“Through the MUTP, users will enjoy savings of up to RM64, as the average monthly toll can reach RM132 at the standard rate.

“It also provides quick access to the city centre via the SMART Highway, which handles an average of 19,000 vehicles daily, while maintaining the world’s only dual-function tunnel that combines road traffic and floodwater management.

“This initiative shows how industry players, especially in infrastructure, can take proactive steps to help the rakyat manage the cost of living, particularly in urban areas,” he said.

He added that the MUTP not only strengthens public trust in the highway sector but also aligns with Malaysia Madani’s emphasis on balancing economic growth with social justice, while promoting respect and compassion in service delivery.

“The SMART Tunnel remains one of the nation’s best engineering achievements, proven to have a significant impact on flood management and urban mobility.

“It is not merely an infrastructure project but also a symbol of Malaysian innovation recognised internationally, with accolades such as the UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award, the British Construction Industry Award and the Asean Outstanding Engineering Achievement Award, and listed by CNN among the “Most Impressive Tunnels in the World”.

“By managing infrastructure, social values, and governance holistically, it has delivered multiple benefits to the rakyat and the nation, strengthening security and sustainability in line with the Malaysia Madani vision,” he said.

On a related note, Nanta said there would be no free toll for National Day as the exemption is limited to one festive day.