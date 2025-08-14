Sabah FC holds KL City to 1-1 draw in Super League clash

SABAH FC held Kuala Lumpur City FC to a 1-1 draw in their 2025/2026 Super League match at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

The visitors played the second half with 10 men after midfielder Dean Pelekanos was sent off just before halftime for a dangerous tackle.

KL City capitalised on their numerical advantage when Dane Ingham scored an own goal in the 65th minute while attempting to clear a cross.

Sabah fought back late as substitute Gabriel Peres headed in Stuart Wilkin’s free-kick during stoppage time to snatch a point.

KL City remain third in the standings with four points, level with Terengganu, while JDT leads the league with six points.

**MELAKA:** Melaka FC secured their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Penang FC at the Hang Jebat Stadium.

Brazilian striker Juan Douglas Teles Da Silva equalised in the 69th minute after Dylan Christopher Charles Wenzek Halls had given Penang the lead.

Melaka almost levelled earlier when Muhammad Nizarrudin Jazi’s powerful strike hit the post in the 36th minute.

**TERENGGANU:** Terengganu FC and PDRM FC shared the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium.

Doumbia Henri scored twice for PDRM, but Terengganu fought back with goals from Muhammad Azam Azmi Murad and Yan Bella’s late penalty. - Bernama