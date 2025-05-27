ASEAN must transition into governance bloc - Shamsul Azri

PUTRAJAYA: Amid ongoing global trade realignments, supply chain uncertainties and great power rivalries, ASEAN must evolve from being merely a geographical bloc into a governance bloc, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said.

He said these challenges are no longer distant or abstract as they are being felt directly through rising food prices, infrastructure planning disruptions and in labour markets.

“For ASEAN, these challenges are compounded by the diversity of our economies, capacities and governance systems, but this is also our strength.

“Our ability to adapt, to cooperate and to uphold shared principles of transparency, accountability and inclusiveness is what will define our regional future,” he said in his opening remarks at the ASEAN Auditor Conference 2025 here today, organised by the National Audit Department of Malaysia (NADM).

His speech text was read out by Auditor-General Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi.

Shamsul Azri said governance today is no longer about control, but about fostering trust, particularly in an ASEAN region where citizens are increasingly informed, connected, and expect greater integrity from public institutions.

“Our public institutions must respond not with bureaucracy, but with boldness, openness and competence. Our public service must be agile enough to translate these macro challenges into micro reforms.

“In Malaysia, our public service reform journey is driven by a comprehensive and deliberate agenda, one anchored on five reform thrusts, namely value and governance, human capital, organisational development, service delivery and public-private synergy,” he added.

Shamsul Azri also underscored the growing need for collaboration within the ASEAN public sector, calling for greater cooperation among auditors, policymakers and digital governance leaders to create public value.

Held in conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, and the appointment of Malaysia’s Auditor-General as Chair of the ASEAN Audit Committee (AAC), NADM is hosting the inaugural ASEAN Auditor Conference 2025 from today until tomorrow at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), here.

The conference brings together 2,243 participants from the public and private sectors, and includes regional and international attendees, including several Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) from ASEAN and Asia, such as Brunei, the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives and Yemen.