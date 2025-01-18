JOHOR BAHRU: Association of South East Asian Nation (ASEAN) member countries need to continue working together to shape a future where the region’s stunning natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage and vibrant communities captivate and inspire travellers from around the world, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said.

These collaborative efforts would reflect the spirit of cooperation and shared vision that defined ASEAN, he added.

“Therefore, we can shape a tourism industry that thrives on inclusivity, innovation and sustainability together.

“I also want to invite you to immerse yourself in Johor’s wonders, engage in meaningful dialogue and take home not just memories but also inspiration to further the goals of ASEAN Tourism,” he said in his speech during the opening of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2025 at Persada Johor International Convention Centre here today, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He also expressed his appreciation to the Federal Government for entrusting Johor with the honour of hosting such a prestigious forum as the ATF, adding that the forum’s theme, “Unity in Motion: Shaping ASEAN’s Tourism Tomorrow,” carried a powerful message of hope, innovation and sustainability.

“It reminds us of our collective responsibility to pioneer new strategies that promote tourism while preserving our natural environment, safeguarding our cultural heritage and uplifting our communities. This aligns perfectly, I feel, with Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship theme of ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability,” Onn Hafiz said.

He extended his welcome to ASEAN delegates to Johor, which has its own unique charm and is a treasure trove of natural beauty and cultural wonders.

“With six national parks, pristine sandy beaches and the enchanting islands of Mersing, Johor is a haven for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike.

“Johor is a tapestry of cultures, a vibrant melting pot of Malay, Chinese, Indian, indigenous and many other traditions, each contributing to the rich heritage that defines our identity,” he said, adding that the state’s vast array of local cuisines reflected the diversity of its people.

“I invite you to savour signature dishes like Laksa Johor, Mee Bandung Muar, Asam Pedas, and Kacang Pool. I promise you, the flavours of Johor will linger in your heart long after you return home,” he said.