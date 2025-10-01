ASEAN policymakers propose council on steel standards after earthquakes

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN policymakers have expressed concerns about ensuring only the highest steel standards are used in high-rise building construction across the region.

Investment, Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Liew Chin Tong stated that policymakers have agreed to propose forming an ASEAN Council on Steel to their respective governments.

This council will bring together government steel officials to discuss common issues in structured gatherings.

Liew explained these concerns emerged following earthquakes in Thailand and Myanmar and growing earthquake risks throughout the region.

He noted that even Peninsular Malaysia must now consider earthquake risks after the recent Segamat incident.

While ASEAN steel industry associations engage through the Southeast Asia Iron and Steel Institute, governments rarely discuss steel industry matters directly.

Liew observed that trade officials meet regularly but industrial development officials seldom venture beyond their borders.

Industrial development is typically treated as a domestic matter with countries often competing for foreign investments against neighbours.

Liew recently co-chaired the inaugural steel industry roundtable with SEAISI secretary-general Yeoh Wee Jin.

The meeting included government officials from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and Myanmar.

Participants also discussed steel capacity management and decarbonisation agenda items.

Other topics included trade issues like dumping and countervailing measures.

The roundtable further addressed technology transfer, training, and skills development needs. – Bernama