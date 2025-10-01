SK Putrajaya Presint 11(1)’s Success Showcases Malaysia on Global Stage - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The success of Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 11(1) in winning the 2025 World’s Best School Prize has elevated Malaysia’s name on the global stage.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the victory proves that school-based innovation can inspire the world.

He congratulated the school community and Education Ministry for embodying the true spirit of Malaysia MADANI.

The school beat shortlisted competitors from Turkiye, India, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil and Thailand.

Its winning project involved developing a mobile application called HELPIE to provide mental health support for students.

The application launched in 2023 to raise awareness about mental health issues among the student population.

Combined with a peer-to-peer classroom campaign, HELPIE has already benefited more than 1,000 students.

The announcement was made during a live broadcast witnessed at a special assembly at Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek attended the event co-hosted by the Education Ministry and Yayasan Hasanah.

The prestigious award comes with a prize of 50,000 US dollars, equivalent to 235,000 Malaysian ringgit.

Established in 2022 by UK-based T4 Education, this prize celebrates schools that inspire positive change worldwide. – Bernama