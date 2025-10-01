South Korean president to meet OpenAI CEO for AI investment talks

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will meet OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman on Wednesday to discuss artificial intelligence investment strategies.

The presidential office confirmed the meeting will focus on boosting Asia’s fourth-largest economy through enhanced AI investment policies.

The discussion will take place at the presidential office in central Seoul at 6 p.m. local time.

OpenAI established its first Seoul office earlier this year amid growing demand for its ChatGPT service in South Korea.

The company appointed former Google executive KyoungHoon Kim to lead its Korean operations.

South Korea ranks second globally in paying ChatGPT subscribers, trailing only the United States.

Media reports indicate Altman will also meet with leaders from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix during his Seoul visit.

Both Korean chipmakers produce advanced memory chips essential for AI data centers.

The White House announced the “Stargate” AI infrastructure project in January with a projected cost of half a trillion dollars.

OpenAI will develop this massive project alongside partners including SoftBank and Oracle.

Nvidia recently committed to investing up to 100 billion dollars in OpenAI while supplying data center chips.

OpenAI previously announced plans to develop AI products with South Korea’s dominant chat app operator Kakao. – Reuters