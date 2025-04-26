LONDON: The ASEAN Power Grid (APG) is a pillar that can strengthen cooperation among the bloc’s member states, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation MInister, said that given the importance of this cooperation, Malaysia, as the ASEAN Chair this year, will focus on realising the APG, thereby enhancing energy security, accessibility, and affordability in the region.

Citing the gas explosion in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, on April 1, he said the incident led to the shutdown of the gas pipeline involved, affecting the public as well as industries.

However, he said that thanks to strong ties with Thailand, the neighbouring country supplied gas to Malaysia, thus helping to mitigate the impact on about 200 industries and consumers.

“The incident may be perceived as being localised, but the effects extended to the north because gas from the south couldn’t reach there following the shutdown to prevent (fire) from spreading further. We are grateful to Thailand for providing the assistance,” he said during a dinner and meet-and-greet event with the Malaysian diaspora in the United Kingdom (UK) at the Malaysian High Commission in London on Friday.

A total of 80 guests, including students and staff from government-linked companies and the Malaysian High Commission in London, were present.

Also in attendance were Malaysian High Commissioner to the UK and Northern Ireland Datuk Zakri Jaafar, Tenaga Nasional Bhd chief new energy officer Mohd Zarihi Mohd Hashim, Sarawak Energy Bhd group chief executive officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili, and a delegation from the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA).

Fadillah said Thailand’s assistance is proof that the APG is crucial for ASEAN member countries, especially during unforeseen events.

“For example, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Laos experience strong winds and can harness wind energy. But when they face wind shortages for generating electricity, other member countries can step in to help.

“This shows that if we can cooperate regionally, it will ensure a sufficient and affordable energy supply — this is what we envision with the APG,” he said.

Fadillah arrived in the UK from Türkiye on Wednesday to lead the Malaysian delegation to the two-day Summit on the Future of Energy Security 2025 held at Lancaster House here ending yesterday.