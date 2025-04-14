PUTRAJAYA: ASEAN adopts an approach that elevates the regional economy to ensure inclusive growth for the sake of peace and prosperity in the region, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said this was because if any ASEAN member state were to become isolated, left behind or marginalised, it would burden neighbouring countries.

“For example, the conflict in Myanmar. It remains unresolved, and as a result, 200,000 Rohingya have come to Malaysia. The issue remains unsolved ... because ASEAN’s negotiations with them (Myanmar) are rather limited.

“So there needs to be wisdom for us to harness our collective strength,” he said during the Ministry of Finance’s monthly gathering here today, which was also attended by Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

According to Anwar, key areas of cooperation currently being advanced at the ASEAN level include customs and immigration, aimed in part at streamlining legal trade routes and the movement of people between neighbouring countries.

“Improvements in the customs and immigration systems will bring great benefits in terms of the economy and tourism, particularly for Southeast Asian countries that share borders.

“This region is naturally rich in attractions – Malaysia with its beautiful mountains, beaches, tropical forests and durians; Thailand is known for its unique culture; while the Philippines and Indonesia boast stunning islands and beaches. These wonders should be collectively leveraged through regional tourism promotion,” he said.

As such, focus should also be placed on strengthening intra-ASEAN tourism, by encouraging the people of ASEAN countries to travel within the region, he said.

He said that by improving cross-border facilities, expanding joint promotional efforts and ensuring tourist safety, the tourism sector could become a catalyst for more balanced and inclusive economic growth in the ASEAN region.

Anwar also said that ASEAN has an inspiring story and success spanning decades since its establishment, driven by the vision of past leaders for the region, including the late Tun Abdul Razak, who was then Prime Minister, along with his counterparts from Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines.

“Their vision was to make the region peaceful, stable and not entangled in the Cold War conflict between the Soviet Union (USSR) and the United States at the time. So we had to remain neutral and avoid being caught up in the rivalry of major powers.

“Now in ASEAN, we talk about centrality – maintaining relations with all, being on good terms with everyone, but safeguarding the interests of our country and our region,” he said.

He added that regional cooperation in the tourism sector to boost intra-ASEAN investment is also being stepped up through facilitation and flexibility, alongside the implementation of the ASEAN Power Grid (APG), which aligns with energy transition policies.

“The APG will of course require massive funding, reaching tens of billions of dollars in the initial stages, but if we can undertake a joint movement to show strength, it will naturally attract investments from other countries. This is among the areas we are focusing on,” he said.

Anwar said other intra-ASEAN initiatives include cross-border payment connectivity to ease financial transactions and the ASEAN Authorised Economic Operator to facilitate trade within the region.