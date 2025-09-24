ASEAN pushes GI registrations to showcase members’ cultural identity

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN is planning to expand cooperation in regional intellectual property (IP) development, with a focus on strengthening the registration of Geographical Indications (GIs) that showcase the cultural identity of member states.

Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong said this was one of the issues raised during the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) consultation with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) today.

“We had discussed how we can work together and create an environment where ASEAN not only registers more GIs and IPs for our innovative products, towards a future where ASEAN develops stronger cultural identification.

“For example, Musang King or Sarawak Pepper, these can be considered as GIs,” he said to reporters after attending the consultation session here today, held in conjunction with the 57th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM) and Related Meetings.

According to the official portal of the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO), a GI is a designation that may include one or more words identifying a product as originating from a particular country, territory, region, or locality.

GIs usually specify the place of origin of a product. In Malaysia, examples of registered GIs include Bentong Ginger, Balik Pulau Durian, Tenun DiRaja Pahang, Tenom Coffee, and Kasut Manik Melaka.

Liew said the IPs not only protect innovations from being exploited by other parties, but also serve as a catalyst for the commercialisation of research and development (R&D) and contribute to the national economy.

“We want Malaysia not only to be ‘Made in Malaysia,’ but also ‘Made by Malaysia.’ This is about Malaysia creating and innovating,” he said.

Hence, the ASEAN-WIPO collaboration is important in the development of an effective IP ecosystem, with the involvement of agencies such as MyIPO and regional partners.

He said that the long-term aspiration is for ASEAN to emerge as a distinct cultural force globally.

“Maybe one day, like K-pop, we could have ASEAN-pop,” he said.