KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN Member States reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening global health security and regional resilience - guided by the principles of solidarity and equity, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad in a joint statement said as ASEAN Chair this year, Malaysia on behalf of all our ASEAN member states underscored the region’s continued efforts to tackle transnational health issues shaped involving climate change, economic disparities and geo-political challenges.

He also highlighted ASEAN’s ongoing commitment to the One Health approach and the establishment of the ASEAN One Health Network to strengthen regional coordination.

“ASEAN has made significant strides through regional frameworks and mechanisms, including the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases, ASEAN Biological Threats Surveillance Centre (ABVC) and the ASEAN Emergency Operations Centre Network.

“We call for accelerated efforts to ensure fair and timely access to essential medical countermeasures,” he said at the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA), held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva yesterday.

In his speech, Dr Dzulkefly also commended the development of the WHO Pandemic Agreement, calling it a testament to global solidarity in strengthening preparedness and response, while still emphasising the need for self-reliance through local production of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics.

He added that ASEAN is also committed to strengthening regional peace and prosperity, by enhancing regional resilience and self-sufficiency, through the upcoming ASEAN Declaration of Commitment on Drug Security and Self-Reliance.

Reaffirming ASEAN’s strategic partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Dzulkefly also called for sustainable financing and inclusive decision-making in global health governance, given that the region’s vision is rooted in inclusivity, sustainability, and shared progress.

“We will reinforce ASEAN’s capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to public health emergencies response, advancing Universal Health Coverage through strengthening health systems and expanding further collaboration in healthy lifestyles, digital health and health security.

“ASEAN calls for continued international support to bolster our collective efforts in building a healthier, more resilient ASEAN Community. We are dedicated to working together to address health challenges and improve the well-being of our people, and humanity at large,” he said.

The 78th WHA runs from May 19 to 27, 2025, bringing together global health leaders to chart the future of international health policy and cooperation.