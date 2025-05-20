KUCHING: The reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States are expected to have limited impact on Sarawak’s economy, a state official said on Tuesday.

Sarawak Deputy Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh said the state’s exports to the US totalled RM1.2 billion in 2023, contributing just 0.9 per cent to overall exports.

The main export to the US was ferroalloy.

“Sarawak’s main exports consist of liquefied natural gas (LNG), petroleum, palm oil and aluminium. These exports amounted to RM102.6 billion in 2023 and contributed 78.4 per cent to Sarawak’s total exports.

“Our main export market is Asia, which accounted for 73.4 per cent of overall exports. This new tariff is expected to have minimal direct impact on Sarawak,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the Sarawak State Assembly sitting today.

Mussen was responding to a question from GPS-Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnichal Rayong, who asked about the impact of the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US on Sarawak’s economy.

According to Mussen, the tariffs have limited impact on the state’s economy primarily due to the export destinations of Sarawak’s key commodities. LNG is predominantly exported to Japan and China; palm oil is mainly sent to China and India; and petroleum exports are largely concentrated in Peninsular Malaysia, Australia and Thailand.

“As a result, Sarawak’s trade flows remain resilient, supported by its trade relations, which are more focused on other countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mussen said Sarawak would continue to refine its economic policies by adapting to global trade dynamics, in line with proactive measures taken by the Federal Government to address the impact of the reciprocal tariffs.

He said these measures include strengthening trade partnerships, diversifying export markets, enhancing supply chain resilience, investing in strategic industries, and exploring bilateral trade agreements to safeguard economic stability.