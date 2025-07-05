ASEAN security agendas for September meeting in Melaka

SEMPORNA: A total of 10 security agendas will form the consensus and focus of discussions at the ASEAN Ministers’ Meeting on Security in Melaka in September.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who will chair the meeting, said among the topics to be discussed are tackling cross-border crimes, intelligence sharing, capacity building and joint operations.

“To tackle cross-border crimes, we will leverage our ASEAN Chairmanship this year as the best platform to exchange information and ideas that can be developed into strategies for effectively addressing security issues,” he said.

He told reporters this after the Security Briefing and Monitoring Programme with the Home Minister and Foreign Delegates here today.

According to Saifuddin, the three-day meeting would be fully utilised at the ASEAN ministerial level to present and discuss ASEAN security issues for the common interest.

“We can see certain things, but there are also some things we can’t see, but our neighbours (neighbouring countries) can. These are among the matters that can be presented at the ASEAN meeting,” he said. - Bernama