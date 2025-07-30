Britain warns Israel over Palestinian state recognition amid Gaza crisis

UNITED NATIONS/LONDON: Britain has warned Israel it may formally recognise a Palestinian state in September unless immediate steps are taken to alleviate suffering in Gaza, where starvation is spreading. The announcement follows a hunger monitor’s warning that famine thresholds have been reached, with over 60,000 Palestinians confirmed dead in Israel’s offensive.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s stance increases international pressure on Israel, echoing France’s recent pledge to recognise Palestinian statehood. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the move, calling it a “reward for terrorism.” Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, however, praised the decision as “bold.”

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported severe malnutrition and disease in Gaza, with famine conditions worsening. Gaza health authorities state 147 people, including 88 children, have died from hunger-related causes in recent weeks. The UN World Food Programme says aid access remains insufficient despite Israel’s announced humanitarian pauses.

Israel denies deliberately causing starvation, with Foreign Minister Gideon Saar dismissing claims as “lies.” Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump refrained from endorsing Palestinian statehood, stating Hamas should not be rewarded.

The conflict, triggered by Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel, has become the deadliest in Israel’s history. Gaza officials report thousands more bodies buried under rubble, suggesting the actual death toll is far higher. Recent Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza killed at least 30, including women and children.

As global outcry grows, Israel faces increasing isolation, with calls to allow unrestricted aid into Gaza. However, US support for Israel remains firm, with Trump’s administration showing no signs of recognising Palestinian statehood. - Reuters