Speed-limiting devices mandatory for heavy vehicles from October hk

PETALING JAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook today reaffirmed that Speed Limitation Devices (SLD) will be compulsory for commercial vehicles starting Oct 1, as part of the government’s broader efforts to enhance road safety.

Responding to Gerik MP Fathul Huzir Ayob in Parliament, Loke reiterated that the ruling would be implemented in stages.

“Implementation will begin this October, in phases. It will start with commercial vehicles registered from Jan 1, 2015, onwards.”

Loke explained that the SLD, which limits a vehicle’s maximum speed via the electronic control unit does not cause the engine to shut down.

“It only limits the speed electronically, not mechanically. It doesn’t stop the engine.”

He added that the phased approach will give older vehicles time to comply, with full enforcement expected by July next year. The devices will be mandatory for goods vehicles exceeding 3,500kg, as well as passenger vehicles above 5,000kg or those with more than eight seats.

Loke also outlined other measures, including stricter seatbelt checks on express and tour buses, mandatory rest stops for drivers and tighter inspections by Puspakom. Additionally, drivers involved in fatal accidents may face immediate licence suspension.

The move is part of the ministry’s strategy to reduce fatal accidents, particularly those involving heavy vehicles.