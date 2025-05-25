KUALA LUMPUR: Progress and outcome of initiatives in the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Blueprint 2025 were among the main discussion points during the Preparatory Senior Economic Officials (Prep-SEOM) Meeting for the 25th ASEAN Economic Community Council (AECC).

Apart from discussing the current state of Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN today, the senior economic officials also deliberated on the AEC Strategic Plan 2026-2030 under the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, which is set to be launched and adopted by the ASEAN leaders on Monday.

The meeting also discussed regional economic performance and the effects of recent shifts in global economic policies by major economies, as well as strategies to address the impact of these shifts on ASEAN.

Additionally, discussions focused on opportunities to leverage growth ahead of the 25th AECC Meeting, scheduled to be held tomorrow.

The AECC Meeting is anticipated to endorse several report and outcome documents for adoption at the 46th ASEAN Summit. It will also provide guidance and details on the current situation faced by the Economic Pillar.

Today’s meeting discussed the current regional economic performance and the implications of recent shifts in global economic policies by major economies. Deliberations focused on ASEAN’s strategic responses to mitigate the impact of these shifts while identifying opportunities to leverage economic growth.

Chaired by Malaysia’s Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry Deputy Secretary-General (Trade) Mastura Ahmad Mustafa, the meeting was attended by ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General for the ASEAN Economic Community Satvinder Singh and Brunei’s Finance and economy Ministry Permanent Secretary (Economy, Trade and Industry) Dr May Fa’ezah Ahmad Ariffin.

Other representatives who attended the meeting physically included Long Kemvichet (Cambodia), Nugraheni Prasetya Hastuti (Indonesia), Seng Alune Vilaysack (Laos), Marie Sherylyn D. Aquia (Philippines) Alpana Roy (Singapore), Chotima Lemsawasdikul (Thailand), Nguyen Viet Chi (Vietnam) and Augusto Junior Trindade (Timor-Leste).

The representative from Myanmar, Dr Marlar Myo Nyunt, attended the session virtually.

The 46th ASEAN Summit will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on May 26 and 27, and two key high-level meetings will be held concurrently, namely the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit.

The Summit will bring together leaders from ASEAN member states to discuss regional issues and chart the future direction of ASEAN cooperation.

“Inclusivity and Sustainability” is the theme for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025.