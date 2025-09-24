ASEAN strengthens ties with China through key trade agreements

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN remains fully committed to further strengthening its long-standing partnership with China through the effective implementation of key agreements.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz stated that both parties must uphold principles of openness, inclusivity, and multilateralism in a complex global environment.

“These principles are critical to ensuring that our partnership remains relevant, resilient and forward-looking,” Tengku Zafrul said while chairing the 24th AEM-MOFCOM Consultation.

He highlighted the significant growth in ASEAN-China relations, supported by strong economic ties and mutual trust.

China has consistently remained ASEAN’s largest trading partner, while ASEAN has become China’s top trading partner in recent years.

Bilateral trade between ASEAN and China reached US$772.2 billion in 2024, reflecting their mutually beneficial cooperation.

Tengku Zafrul noted that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to addressing trade concerns through consultations based on equality and mutual respect during a special meeting in May.

“We also concurred to further leverage ASEAN-China trade and economic cooperation to address uncertain disruptions,” he added.

The minister concluded by urging collective commitment to deliver meaningful benefits to their people and contribute to regional stability. – Bernama