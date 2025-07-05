PUTRAJAYA: Civil servants who may be affected by traffic congestion in conjunction with the ASEAN Summit scheduled for this month are advised to apply for Work From Home (WFH).

According to the Public Service Department (JPA), in line with the MADANI Government’s commitment to strengthening the well-being of the people and the continuity of public services, the WFH policy for civil servants will continue to be implemented flexibly, subject to the current regulations.

It said the WFH policy provided through the Human Resources Service Circular (MyPPSM) aims to create a balance between the agency’s needs in ensuring the continuity of duties and their needs in terms of well-being and work-life balance.

“Eligible civil servants are advised to contact their respective Heads of Department for appropriate consideration,“ read a statement issued todasy.

It said that all department heads have been authorised to consider applications to WFH for the workforce who may be affected by the traffic congestion in conjunction with the holding of the ASEAN Summit and related programmes scheduled throughout this month.

According to PSD, the move is among the MADANI Government’s initiatives in prioritising a resilient and caring governance.

It is in line with the MADANI core values, such as well-being, kindness and efficiency in public service delivery.

However, it said, the implementation of the WFH policy must be guided by the procedures and conditions outlined in MyPPSM.

The 2025 ASEAN Summit is scheduled to be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) on May 26 and 27.

Malaysia as the ASEAN Chair this year will host the 46th ASEAN Summit which is expected to bring together about 20,000 participants, including heads of state, delegates and officials from member countries as well as dialogue partners such as China and the Gulf countries.