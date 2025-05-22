KUALA LUMPUR: The situation in Gaza, strengthening cooperation among member states, advancing regional economic interests, and promoting investment initiatives within ASEAN will be among the key focus areas of the Leaders’ Retreat held in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also highlighted the importance of the ASEAN Power Grid project, describing it as a key initiative to enhance regional energy cooperation.

“Malaysia, as this year’s ASEAN chair, is committed to advancing ASEAN as a principled regional force with a clear and sustainable economic vision,” he said in a Facebook post.

He said this during a briefing session with editors-in-chief of local and international media held here last night.

Commenting on the tariffs imposed by the United States, Anwar said that Malaysia remained focused on implementing domestic economic reforms and expanding cooperation with partners such as China, India, and Pakistan, while also strengthening ties with the European Union (EU).

“Malaysia remains committed to being an open trading nation, maintaining ties with traditional partners such as China and the United States, while also exploring new markets, including establishing trade relations with Russia,” he said.

During the briefing session, Anwar also engaged with media practitioners, exchanging views on current and global issues.